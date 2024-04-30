Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trinity have moved quickly to exercise an option in Uele’s contract when he first joined Wakefield in the off season.

The player has quickly become a fan favourite and has been an ever present so far in 2024, scoring two tries in his 12 appearances so far to back up some big metres in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uele has settled in well at Wakefield and pleased to stay for at least one more year.

Caleb Uele is already proving to be a big hit at Trinity.

He said: “I’m loving my time here and I’m super excited to be staying at Trinity. The group of boys that I know are already signed on for next year are going to go really well in whatever competition we are in, hopefully Super League.

"I’ve loved the club from the moment I got here from the players to the coaches and the off field staff and it’s made my time here really enjoyable.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s great to be keeping a player like Caleb at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You meet him and you see a really solid bloke as a person and as a player he is growing.

"Physically he’s working really hard to develop himself and if he continues on that path he can go really well in Super League where we want to be next year and he’s going to be a really good player for us for a number of years.”

Trinity, meanwhile, have confirmed a dual registration partnership with Hunslet RLFC for the rest of 2024.