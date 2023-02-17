Fev followed up their opening day 50-0 success at newly-promoted Keighley Cougars with another resounding performance at home to Halifax Panthers last Sunday.

Long named an unchanged starting 13 for that 46-22 victory, but he knows that, at some stage, he “will have to rotate the squad.”

Ahead of Whitehaven’s visit to the Millennium Stadium this Sunday, Long said:

“We are all healthy. We have got a 29-man squad which is tough for me as a coach. It does give me a headache as I do want to give some lads a run but the team that went out last week (against Keighley) played brilliantly and then they rolled it on again against Halifax.

“At some point we will have to rotate our squad because we want to keep them fresh throughout the season.

“It is pointless playing your best rugby now when the Grand Final is in October. We have got to rotate the squad.”

Asked if he is relishing his first taste of being in the top job of a rugby league outfit, Long said:

“I am loving it. I think I have been ready for it for a while now. I have come to Featherstone and it has been fantastic and the crowd and the supporters and people in Fev have been brilliant with me.

“Everyone is buying into what we are trying to achieve and we are doing our best to get to Super League.

“We just want the fans to come and see how much we’re showing that we are playing for them and that we are trying really hard to get into Super League.

“Sometimes you miss-tackle or you might drop a ball but we don’t dwell on that. As long as the boys are putting in the effort, the fans will see that and then I am sure they will be happy.