Caleb Uele is backed to be a big hit at Wakefield Trinity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year-old Auckland-born forward will certainly bring size to the Wakefield team as he stands at six foot three and weighs in at around 115kgs.
He has signed an initial one-year deal with Trinity for 2024 with the option of a second year.
Trinity head coach Daryl Powell believes Uele will be a great addition to his team for next year.
He said: ‘Caleb is a big, physical front rower who we feel is a perfect fit for what we need in our middle unit for next season.
"Having spoken to him, he is driven to be the very best he can be, which is what I want from every player at the club.
"He has great leg speed for a big man and is also a physical front foot defender.
"I am looking forward to getting him to the UK quickly so he can get stuck into our pre-season.’
Uele came through the ranks at Glenora and represented New Zealand under 18s at international level. He continued his career in the NZRL National Premiership based in Auckland until moving to Sydney in 2022.
He joined his brother Braden, who was playing first grade in the NRL.
Caleb’s outstanding performances in the NSW Cup over the last two seasons has seen him play 37 games, scoring eight tries for the Newtown Jets and had brought him to the fringes of the NRL with Cronulla Sharks.