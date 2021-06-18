Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity players named in Shaun Wane's England squad for clash against Combined Nations All Stars

Joe Westerman. Picture: SWpix.com.

Prop Oledzki has been rewarded by coach Shaun Wane for some excellent club form, earning promotion from the England Knights squad and now in line to potentially make history as the first Poland-born player to play international rugby league.

Rhinos captain Luke Gale is also included in the squad - which will be reduced to 19 before players go into camp next week - ahead of the mid-season international at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium next Friday.

Some of the big name exclusions include veteran hooker James Roby - which points at McShane making his international debut at the age of 31 - and Gareth Widdop, the Warrington Wolves playmaker who was last week recalled to Wane’s plans.

Paul McShane. Picture: SWpix.com.

Widdop is perhaps omitted because George Williams is included.

The ex-Wigan Warriors No7 returns to England as a free agent following his release on compassionate grounds from Canberra Raiders.

Another Knights graduate, the Warrington Wolves centre Toby King, is also called up with Morgan Knowles, St Helens’ Barrow-born loose forward who represented Wales at the 2017 World Cup but switched allegiances to England last year.

There are also first call-ups for Huddersfield’s explosive centre Wardle and for Tom Davies, who is one of the two Catalans Dragons players in the squad alongside Sam Tomkins.

Reece Lyne. Picture: SWpix.com.

Loose forward Westerman is re-called to the England set up after an absence of seven years and no NRL-based players were considered for selection.

Wane said: “We have a good blend of youth, versatility and experience, and I have every confidence in whoever makes the final cut.

“I watch every Betfred Super League game, every week, at least once, and all of these players have earned the right to play for England.”