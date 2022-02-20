Castleford Tigers "appalled" by vandalism of supporters coach after Warrington Wolves game

Castleford Tigers issued a statement on vandalism of a supporters coach at Warrington.

The club said they were "appalled" by a group of people who attacked a travelling supporters bus after the Tigers' latest game.

The incident happened around 10pm on Thursday, shortly after the bus had left the Halliwell Jones Stadium on the junction of Dallam Lane and Tanners Lane.

This left supporters, who travelled on a cold and stormy Thursday night to cheer on their team, waiting hours for a replacement bus service to get home safely.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement said: "The Tigers are working closely with both Cheshire Police and Warrington Wolves to identify the people directly involved and those associated with the troublesome group.

"Castleford Tigers will be actively pursuing lifetime bans from entry to not only our own home ground but all rugby league stadia.

"Cheshire Police are appealing for any information related to the incident, CCTV, phone, or dash cam footage to please contact Cheshire Constabulary online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or via 101 quoting IML 1204059.

"To the supporters who were affected by this incident, we will be offering you free coach travel to a 2022 away fixture of your choice. We ask you to please contact our ticket office to arrange your free travel tickets – please call 01977 529 264 or email [email protected]"

Warrington have also joined in the condemnation of the vandalism,

Their statement read: “The club are supporting Cheshire Police with their investigation into an incident which saw a Castleford Tigers supporters coach vandalised outside the Halliwell Jones Stadium following our round two Betfred Super League match.

“We strongly condemn the actions that led to the coach being targeted and damaged and we offer our sincere apologies to the travelling supporters affected for the distress caused.