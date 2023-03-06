Castleford Tigers begin search for new head coach after Lee Radford leaves by mutual agreement

Assistant coach Andy Last will take charge of the Tigers team for their next match at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night with the side still looking for their first win of the 2023 season.

The board of directors will now begin the search for the next permanent head coach and hope supporters will get behind Last and the team in the interim period.

In statement outgoing boss Radford said: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

Lee Radford has left his job as Castleford Tigers head coach. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

Tigers have thanked Radford for his time in charge of the first team.

Castleford have had a tough run of fixtures to start the season, but have yet to record a victory after losing to Hull away and St Helens and Wigan Warriors at home.