BREAKING
Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last sees some positive signs despite sixth straight defeat

Head coach Andy Last insisted there were signs of improvement in Castleford Tigers’ play at Huddersfield Giants despite a sixth successive defeat leaving them still winless since he took over on a permanent basis.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 29th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

The Tigers again struggled to put points on the board in a 20-4 defeat, but there were positives according to Last.

He said: “I saw some improvement, in good ball attack. We got Elliot Wallis in space a number of times and if Jacob Miller had picked the right pass on our shapes we could have posted more points.

“We speak from a technical and tactical point of view. We have game plans and speak to players about opportunities, but the basics of the game they have to nail those.

Alex Mellor scored Castleford Tigers' only try at Huddersfield Giants.Alex Mellor scored Castleford Tigers' only try at Huddersfield Giants.
Alex Mellor scored Castleford Tigers' only try at Huddersfield Giants.
“The amount of errors at the play the ball and not taking that extra step to find space, that proved criminal.”

Last was happy with Gareth Widdop at full-back, despite an early error that led to the opening try for the Giants, and Jack Broadbent at half-back.

He added: "I thought Gaz Widdop got around the field well, Jack Broadbent was a run threat on the right and I thought there was some promise there. We will try to build on that going forward.”

Huddersfield led from the third minute when Esan Marsters went over after Widdop had dropped a Theo Fages high kick.

Desperate defence kept the hosts out for the rest of the half and the Giants chose to kick two penalties through Jake Connor to take their lead to 10-0 before Cas hit back with an Alex Mellor try.

The Tigers appeared to be unlucky to have a Wallis try disallowed for putting a foot in touch after the break, but it was the hosts who went on to take command with tries by Innes Senior and Kevin Naiqama.

