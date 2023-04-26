News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
14 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last warns his players 'there's work to do' in international break

Newly appointed Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last has promised his players will be in for some hard work after their performances this season have left the club in a relegation battle.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

This week's international break has come at a good time for Last as he aims to get working on smoothing out the errors that are continuing to cost the Tigers points and have left them second from bottom after just two wins from the first 10 Betfred Super League games.

But there will not be much time off for the players as Last explained: “We’ve only given the players Friday, Saturday and Sunday off because they’ve got a little bit of work to do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s lots of areas that we need to improve and get back to so we’ll be doing that.

Castleford Tigers players look dejected after Matt Parcell scores the winning try for Hull KR at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comCastleford Tigers players look dejected after Matt Parcell scores the winning try for Hull KR at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Castleford Tigers players look dejected after Matt Parcell scores the winning try for Hull KR at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Most Popular

"We’ll be looking at our execution and making the right decisions in the pressure moments.

"I gave them a little bit of a dressing down (after last Friday’s 12-7 defeat to Hull KR) around how they scored their points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Mentally we're not coming up with the right plays when we're fatigued. We need to show a little bit more mental toughness in those periods and I told the guys that, not in an angry way but a stern way.

"We need to start coming up with the right decisions because it's been the story of our season.

"The case in point was taking the drop kick, not dealing with the kick-off and conceding straight away. You can't do that and have got to be better than that.

“We created some opportunities in the last 15 minutes, but our passing was just off and created a few mistakes. There was a little bit of fatigue, but the best teams nail those opportunities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Andy Last outlines his plans after being confirmed as Castleford Tigers new head...

Last is relishing the opportunity he now has as the permanently appointed head coach and believes he is now in a better position to change things.

He said: “The game felt different for me in that my words carried a little bit more weight.

“They know now I am the master of those players’ fate. If they carry on performing poorly and losing then there is every chance I will say they are no longer part of Castleford Tigers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“May is the contract time and a lot of those players are looking for renewals and looking to be retained. Every time we are getting beat it makes it difficult to keep them.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersSuper LeagueHull KR