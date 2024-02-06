Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard pleased with progress ahead of big kick-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Tigers were held scoreless in the first half, but stepped up after the break to run in four tries and go on to win 20-14 in a generally encouraging effort ahead of the competitive games to come.

Ahead of the game – played as a testimonial for long-serving hooker Paul McShane – Lingard had said he would use it as a guide of the progress his side had made ahead of a huge test in round one of Super League when champions Wigan Warriors provide the opposition.

And on that basis he was pleased with aspects of what he saw in attack and defence.

Paul McShane enjoyed his testimonial game as Castleford Tigers took on Huddersfield Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“It was really positive,” said Lingard. "I was really pleased we didn’t try to force it. We scored some good tries in the second half.

"We didn’t panic, attack and defence go hand in hand and we earned the chance to attack after defending well.

“The first game against Keighley gave us a little bit of confidence with scoring points and not conceding any.

"The second game against London brought us back down to earth a little bit because our completion rate wasn't great and we made a few errors.

“This was positive in the main. But we aren’t going to get too overconfident because we have won a friendly.”

On testimonial beneficiary McShane, Lingard said: “He's massive around the place. It's not just what he does on the field but off the field as well with his enthusiasm, the extras he does with other people, his talk – everything that comes with being an experienced player.

"He’s a great player and a great bloke to have at the club as well. He's a real inspirational leader and player for Castleford.”

The Tigers went into the game without six of their first team squad who now look like potentially missing the big kick-off.

Centre Josh Hodson suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury and sat out the Giants game.

Prop George Griffin also missed the game after having to see a specialist following the head injury he picked up and the Tigers are awaiting when he gets the all-clear to resume playing.