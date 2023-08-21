After winning their first away game of the season Castleford are now two points clear of bottom club Trinity with five games remaining.

New coach Danny Ward described winning his first game in charge of the Tigers as “fantastic”, but he knows there is work still to be done.

He said: "It’s given us a little bit of an advantage, but there’s still five games to go and lots of rugby to be played.

Jubilant Castleford Tigers fans enjoy the vital victory at Wakefield Trinity. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"But we saw some signs that the boys have got a bit of fight in them.

"We had to show some resilience and didn’t touch the ball for nine minutes in the first half. Wakefield were fantastic in the first half and put us really under the pump. We had to come through some tough times and come through the other side.

"There’ll be lots of twists and turns to come. Even if we had lost the message would still have been the same, there’s five games still to go, it’s one game at a time – all the old cliches coming out.

"We’ll just keep cracking on, we’ve got St Helens now and hopefully we can build on this performance.

Greg Eden is congratulated by Castleford Tigers teammate Charbel Tasipale after scoring the second of his three tries against Wakefield Trinity. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We’ll get the lads back down to earth. They enjoyed that one and it was a great atmosphere at the end. We’ll roll our sleeves up and go again.”

The display gave Cas fans renewed hope that they can beat the drop and the significance of it was not lost on Ward.

He added: “You could see how special it was for the fans.

New Castleford coach Danny Ward after the victory at Wakefield. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The boys worked hard all week and to top the week off with a win was special.

"It's not the be all and the end all, but it is hopefully the springboard to get even better.

“I'm really pleased we worked on some things and we've gone out and executed, but there's still some areas we need to pick up, defensively especially.

"I think we have a talented bunch. It’s a passionate club, it’s an historic club, the fans are so passionate and everyone in the town is just rugby league mad.