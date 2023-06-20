Castleford Tigers boss hoping that new recruit Riley Dean will add balance to his team

The 21-year-old, who has played a starring role in Featherstone Rovers’ excellent first half of the season in the Betfred Championship following a loan spell with Castleford’s neighbours, has linked up with the Tigers on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

He will add valuable cover with Danny Richardson and Callum McLelland still sidelined, Paul McShane set to be out for up to two months and Gareth Widdop currently filling in at full-back with Niall Evalds injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last has been using Jack Broadbent alongside Jacob Miller in the halves in recent games, but that is set to change following Dean's arrival.

Riley Dean scores a try during his loan spell with Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

“Riley Dean is a quality young player with some Super League and Championship experience which will be invaluable for us until the end of the season," said the Tigers head coach.

“This signing allows us to get Jack Broadbent in his preferred position of centre which will help the balance of our team.

"Riley has a good kicking game and the ability to open up defences with his short and long passing game. We are excited to have him on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean will have to wait to make his debut, however, as terms of his loan deal do not allow him to play against his parent club and Cas are at home to Warrington on Friday.

But Cas should have several players back for the game as they look for revenge for a defeat to the Wolves at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle earlier this year.

Winger Greg Eden and back rower Alex Mellor are expected to be back and Mahe Fonua, who would have missed any game last weekend after failing his head injury assessment in the previous game, has a chance of being fit to play.

On the recruitment front for next season it seems likely that 27-year-old Papua New Guinea international back rower Nixon Putt will be joining Castleford after he confirmed he will be joining a current Super League team for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers have not confirmed the deal yet, but in an interview in Papua New Guinea newspaper The National Putt revealed he was set to join Cas.

He said: “I’ve been playing in the Hostplus Cup for seven years and it has always been my dream to play in the NRL or Super League and to finally achieve that is just a great feeling.

“I’m just happy to test myself in higher level competition and looking forward to the challenge. I give credit to myself that I have been patient all along, I didn’t give up, I continued to play consistent footy and finally got the opportunity.

“It’s good that my wife and kid will be coming with me to UK. The contract covers everything for my family as well so it’s a great opportunity for them to see and experience another part of the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers’ head of youth development, Rob Nickolay, meanwhile, has been named as England Academy assistant coach for their upcoming fixture against France next month.