​The Tigers paid the price for a poor first half display, but took encouragement from a big second half fightback as they lost their opening Super League match 32-30 at Hull.

A day earlier Saints were stunning Penrith Panthers in their own backyard so will not be lacking confidence for their visit to West Yorkshire, but know this will be a different challenge for them.

Teams have been known to have World Club Challenge hangovers in the game after, but it will still be a big test for Cas as they play their first home game of the season. Radford expects his team to be up for it, however.

Jack Broadbent in action for Castleford Tigers against Hull on his competitive debut for the club. Picture: Craig Cresswell Photography

He said: "It was a phenomenal performance (against Penrith). I'm really pleased for them and the result is a real shot in the arm for Super League.

"Credit where credit is due – they've been unbelievable for the last four years.

"You watch how they were defensively and can only have admiration for them.

"Hopefully their sleep patterns are out of kilter for the rest of the week.

"Ironically I don't actually mind playing against a Saints or a Wigan because you know what you're going to get. If you're not at it, you know you're in for a shellacking.

"There are other games where you should be up for it and could get them if they don't quite turn up, but those two teams in particular over the course of my first-team coaching career, there has never been any question where you've got to be when you take those blokes on."

Radford expects an improvement from the Tigers after that disappointing first 47 minutes at Hull that left them 32-6 down.

He added: "It wasn't the result I wanted or the performance I wanted.

"I'm really, really disappointed with the start – it took us 60 minutes to get going.

"We had a lack of desire to take them anywhere tough. That was a frustration because we had an awful long time to build up to this fixture.