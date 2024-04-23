Castleford Tigers bring in Corey Hall and extend Louis Senior loan in swap deal with Hull KR for Jack Broadbent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the deal, recent loanee Louis Senior will also remain at Castleford until the end of the 2024 season.

Highly rated centre Hall made his Super League debut in 2020 for Leeds Rhinos before going on to play 30 games, scoring nine tries, for Wakefield Trinity.

Hall moved to Hull KR last year and has made 10 appearances for the Robins.

“Corey is a great player,” said Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson.

"He’s had loads of talent as a young kid and has proven it in Super League. He can be an exciting centre, so to add him to the squad in that position he can give us some strike and make our back five more exciting.”

Wilson also feels that extendiong the loan of Louis Senior is also the right fit for Cas right now.

He added: “We say about a certain type player that we want to bring in at Cas, people that want to prove themselves in Super League and who are very athletic. He ticks all those boxes.

"The fans got a taste of what he could do at Wigan. His first appearance for us and he goes 80 metres. Very exciting to have him here and he’s got some competition with his brother and Qareqare on the way to being back fit again. We’ve got some fast players on our wings to score tries.”

The Tigers have lost a talented player in Broadbent, however. Since joining the club for the 2023 season, he has made 32 appearances, scoring seven tries and filling several positions in the team.

On his departure, Wilson said: “We wish Jack all the best in his future. He’s been a great addition to our squad over the last few years.

"He came in to prove himself in Super League. He’s established himself in the team at Cas and had some exciting moments.

"We would have loved to have kept him, but he sees his future elsewhere. We completely understand.