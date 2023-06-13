Castleford Tigers bring Warrington Wolves half-back Riley Dean in on loan

The 21-year-old made his Super League debut for Warrington in 2019 and has made a total of 10 appearances for them, but has impressed in a previous loan spell this season with Cas’s neighbours, Featherstone Rovers.

Dean has scored five tries for Rovers in 2023 and has been a key figure as they have established a big lead at the top of the Betfred Championship.

As part of the deal with Warrington they have a two-week recall option and the Tigers will not be able to play Dean against the Wolves in their next game nor when the two teams meet again before the end of the season.

New Castleford Tigers loan signing Riley Dean was the goalkicker in his loan spell with Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Dean is keen to see what he can achieve at Castleford.

He said: “I’m really excited to get going. I’ve just spoken to Andy Last and Danny Wilson so I’m looking forward just to getting in and getting out on the field.

“I enjoyed my time at Featherstone this season, but this will be a good step up for me to play Super League. Playing more games in the top competition week in, week out will be good for my development.

“It will be good for my career long term so hopefully I can play well.”

Dean will link up with Last’s squad immediately and is looking forward to working with the England assistant coach.

He added: “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him so I hope we can get on well and have a good back end to the season.

"I want to put in some good performances and have a strong end to the year.”

Head coach Last explained why he has brought in Dean.

He said: “Riley Dean is a quality young player with some Super League and Championship experience which will be invaluable for us until the end of the season.

“This signing allows us to get Jack Broadbent in his preferred position of centre, which will help the balance of our team.