Castleford Tigers confirm Paul McShane and Alex Mellor as captain and vice-captain for 2023

Former Man of Steel McShane is a leader on and off the pitch and delighted to be skippering the team again in what will be his ninth season in Super League with the Castleford club.

The 33-year-old is only three matches short of 200 appearances for the Tigers and is looking forward to leading his side out again this term.

He said: “I’m really proud and really happy. I love playing for Cas so to be honoured with the captaincy, it’s great.

Alex Mellor is stepping up to be Castleford Tigers' new vice-captain. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I love leading the lads out every week, but we’ve got plenty of blokes out on the field who have a lot of experience who also help out.”

McShane will be joined by Mellor as his vice-captain with the back-rower having found his feet in a short time at the club according to McShane.

He added: “Mels came in halfway through the season, but from his first week he’s shown he trains the way he plays and he puts it all out there on the training field, that’s the example you want to set.

"He comes from a good pedigree of playing for some good clubs with big players around him and you can see that by how he goes about things.”

Paul McShane is continuing as Castleford Tigers captain in 2023. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Mellor linked up with the Tigers last June after making the move from Leeds has made an immediate impact at Wheldon Road.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in the Cas starting 13, forming a solid second-row partnership with Kenny Edwards.

He told castlefordtigers.com that he was delighted with his new position.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I am really honoured and grateful to get it.

"It’s not something I initially expected at the start of the year, but it’s something that I am really looking forward to grabbing with both hands.”

Ahead of training on Monday, it was announced to the squad that Mellor would be joining McShane as vice-captain and Castleford’s number 12 explained that it was a special moment for him to see the warm reception he received from his fellow players.

“One morning he (Lee Radford) pulled me into his office. I didn’t know what it was about because you always think you are in trouble when that happens, but he told me that I was going to be the vice-captain for the year, so it was nice news to receive.

“The lads' reaction was really good and they were buzzing for me. Getting the recognition of your teammates is massive and it makes you feel good when it comes from them.”

Mellor attributes his smooth transition to life at Castleford to the close-knit nature of the squad.

He explained: “It’s a real family sort of club because everyone is really close and you feel like you can approach everyone. We’re all on the same level because we’re switched on when we need to be and when you are off the field everyone can have a laugh, so it’s suited me down to the ground.

“Radders helped make that transition a smooth one for me by really welcoming me. The lads were exactly the same because you play one game with them and you feel like you know them straight away.”

Now entering his 11th year as a professional, Mellor explained that taking the younger players within the Tigers’ set up under his wing is something that comes naturally to him, although he is still eager to learn more from captain McShane.

He added: “I like being that voice that anyone can come up to and I’ll always make myself available to speak to anyone.

"I always like to feel that I can bridge a gap between the coaches and the young players if they need that or offer any advice. It’s something I enjoy doing. Someone I’ve always looked up to is Macca because I think he has got really good leadership skills and he’s someone I’ll be learning from.”

Head coach Radford described why he believes McShane and Mellor will make an impact as a leadership duo in 2023:

“It’s Macca’s second year as captain now and I know from my own experience the responsibilities and challenges that come with it. I believe you’re definitely better in that second year with the experience behind you.

