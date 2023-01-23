Castleford Tigers confirm squad numbers for 2023 Betfred Super League season

The shirts were presented to the Tigers players at a squad launch evening hosted at the Oulton Hall Hotel.

New signings to receive their Cas numbers for the first time include half-backs Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller who will wear the number six and seven shirts respectively.

Jack Broadbent will wear 17 in his first season at the club while prop Albert Vete will be 19, Muizz Mustapha 20, Bailey Dawson 27, Jacob Hookem 30, and Junior Mafi 35.

Greg Eden has been given the number two shirt at Castleford Tigers for the 2023 season. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

George Lawler makes the move to eight, George Griffin will wear the number 10 and Alex Mellor has been given 12 after impressing since joining the club in 2022.

Prolific scoring winger Greg Eden is rewarded for his efforts last season by taking the number two jersey and centre Mahe Fonua is the new number four after being involved in every game last year.

A number of youth products have made the step up to the first team squad with Academy player of the year Aaron Willis number 33, Hugo Nikhata 36 and George Hill 34.

Elliot Wallis’ try scoring exploits for the Tigers’ reserves side last year have earned him a promotion to wear 26.

Tigers squad: 1 Niall Evalds; 2 Greg Eden; 3 Jordan Turner; 4 Mahe Fonua; 5 Bureta Faraimo; 6 Gareth Widdop; 7 Jacob Miller; 8 George Lawler; 9 Paul McShane; 10 George Griffin; 11 Kenny Edwards; 12 Alex Mellor; 13 Joe Westerman; 14 Nathan Massey; 15 Alex Sutcliffe; 16 Adam Milner; 17 Jack Broadbent; 18 Callum McLelland; 19 Albert Vete; 20 Muizz Mustapha; 21 Jake Mamo; 22 Daniel Smith; 23 Suaia Matagi; 24 Cain Robb; 25 Brad Martin; 26 Elliot Wallis; 27 Bailey Dawson; 28 Sam Hall; 29 Kieran Hudson; 30 Jacob Hookem; 31 Jason Qareqare; 32 Liam Watts; 33 Aaron Willis; 34 George Hill; 35 Ilikaya Mafi; 36 Hugo Nikhata; 37 Danny Richardson.

