​Castleford Tigers are breaking with tradition by having co-captains for the 2024 season.

​Paul McShane will continue to skipper the side, but he is now joined as co-captain by experienced back rower Joe Westerman.

The 34-year-old, who came through the academy ranks at Castleford, has been impressive since returning for a second spell at the club for the 2022 campaign, winning the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in both seasons.

Explaining the decision, Tigers head coach Craig Lingard said during a team meeting: "All the way through pre-season, we've looked for people who are standing up to be counted and leading for us.

Joe Westerman is Castleford Tigers' co-captain along with Paul McShane for 2024. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"We're going to go with joint-captaincy and it's two blokes that epitomise what it means to play for Castleford. They've displayed the values we're looking for and have led by example all the way through pre-season.”

Westerman is honoured to be given the chance to skipper his hometown club.

He said: "It will be a privilege to lead you out.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve when I go out on the field. I think what I give is 100 per cent every week and that's what I'm wanting us all to do.

"I want us to put on that shirt with pride and play for the badge. Know that I've got all your backs when we get out there and for anything else."

Castleford were back in action last Sunday when they fielded a strong team and won 54-0 in Jake Webster’s farewell match at Keighley Cougars and now take on London Broncos at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this Sunday.

Half-back Danny Richardson is in line to return to action after his long lay-off while Lingard will give his senior men more vital minutes ahead of the competitive matches.

"What we're looking at from a coaching point of view is that the combinations are there and we're getting to grips with how we want to play,” explained Lingard.

“For us more than any other team, we need a positive outcome, more how we deal with certain situations like defending our own goal-line because too many times last year it was too easy to score against us.