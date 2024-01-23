Castleford Tigers hit by injuries ahead of Betfred Super League kick-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has already been confirmed that back rower Alex Mellor will not make the line-up for the opening game of the new campaign against Wigan Warriors after picking up a knee injury in the first pre-season game at Keighley.

And half-back Rowan Milnes could now also be a doubtful starter following a shoulder injury sustained in last Sunday’s warm-up game against London Broncos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mellor’s injury his not as bad as first feared, but he has been ruled out of action for up to two months.

Alex Mellor will miss the start of the 2024 Super League season after suffering a knee injury. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"He's an experienced player for us and has had a real good pre-season," said disappointed Tigers head coach Craig Lingard.

"He didn't have his best season last year – like everyone at the club – but he was raring to go this season. He was at the front of all the conditioning stuff that we were doing.

"It's a massive blow for him to be out for any sort of length of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us, it’s one of the positions we have got cover in because we’ve got another four back-rowers. That’s us looking at it practically rather than from a player welfare perspective and how Mells is going to be feeling.”

Lingard could have bigger problems at half-back with Danny Richardson still being eased back after recovering from his long term ACL injury and Milnes on the sidelines for a spell still to be determined.

"With Rowan we’re not too sure,” said Lingard.

"He’s not sure if his shoulder came out or not and he will go for some scans on that and we will see what the outcome is.”

George Griffin also had to come off during the London game, but his injury is not expected to keep him out of the first Super League game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lingard explained: "Griffy got a head knock and will have to go through the HIA protocols now before he can return to play.”

Co-captain Joe Westerman also appeared to have picked up a knock on Sunday, but at this stage it is not expected to keep him out of action.