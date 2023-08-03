The 32-year-old has previously played at Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, and Canberra Raiders, guiding the latter to a NRL Grand Final in 2016.

A move across to Super League and Warrington Wolves followed where Austin was voted runner-up for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in his first season which earned him a call-up to Wayne Bennett’s Great Britain squad.

Last season he played an integral role in the Rhinos’ journey to the Super League Grand Final and has featured 18 times this term, scoring once.

Tigers’ head coach Andy Last said: “We are really pleased to get Blake in at this point in the season.

"He is someone with a massive amount of experience in the NRL and in Super League who has proven himself as one of the top players in his position. His knowledge of the game and rugby brain will be a big bonus for us as we aim to finish the season strongly.”

Due to the deal running on late towards the transfer deadline, Castleford’s latest arrival won’t be available in time for Friday night’s fixture against Huddersfield, however, Tigers Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson confirmed that Austin will be available for the away match at Wakefield.

“Blake is a very exciting player who is of a very high calibre, and we know what he can do when he’s at his best. We hope that he can come in and help us in our fight and be a point of difference.

“In terms of the deal, it was a really quick one because we heard late on that Blake could be available and we acted as quickly as we could. I’d like to thank Leeds and his agent for supporting us on this move. We know he will come in and give his all for Cas Tigers.