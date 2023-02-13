Castleford Tigers move swiftly to take action over Joe Westerman sex act video

Joe Westerman has been fined by Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Following an internal investigation undergone today, the Tigers have confirmed that England international Westerman has been issued a substantial fine and will also be required to undertake community service after being caught on video performing a sex act in an alley.

The action taken by the club will also involve Westerman educating individuals on the dangers of social media when in the public eye.

The Cas statement also said: "The club and its welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment."

Westerman is remorseful for his actions and wanted to make the following statement by way of apology: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions.

"I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my teammates.