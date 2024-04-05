Castleford Tigers player George Lawler in hospital after scans reveal bleed on his brain

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that first team player George Lawler has been hospitalised following a seizure and has been found to have a bleed on his brain.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 5th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
The 28-year-old forward suffered a seizure during the night at his home and was taken to hospital.

Scans were conducted and the former Hull KR man was found to have a small bleed on his brain.

In a statement issued on the Tigers website the club said: "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.

George Lawler has been hospitalised.George Lawler has been hospitalised.
“He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.

"We ask that people respect George and his Family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”

