​News that a new director is coming on board and is believed to be putting in much needed investment has been greeted with cheer by Castleford Tigers fans.

​The club has not officially named the new board member, but put out a statement on Friday saying that there had been the addition of a new Tigers director registered with Companies House.

The statement continued: “As many will be aware, the club has been actively looking for the right investors to come on board for a number of years.

"Although a new director has been added to Companies House, we are not yet in a position to announce the full detail at this stage and we hope this is understood and appreciated by all.

Paul McShane's Testimonial match will see Castleford Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants next year. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We are preparing for an official announcement and will be making a further statement by the end of next week. We look forward to sharing the full details of this positive news and we thank you for your continued support.”

Supporters have greeted the news with enthusiasm as investment is needed to ensure the Tigers reach the required grading to be included in Super League in 2025.

Earlier this year the club said it was looking to find more investors and there has been speculation that the new director is set to be 'a person with significant control' – meaning they have acquired more than 25 per cent of the club’s shares.

Cas, meanwhile, have announced that they will take on Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, February 4 in a pre-season game earmarked as Paul McShane’s Testimonial match. Kick-off at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be at 3pm.

McShane has been a popular figure with Tigers fans since joining the club in 2015. It is here he has played the best rugby of his career after starting out with Leeds Rhinos and having loan spells at Hull FC, Widnes Vikings, and Hunslet before moving to Wakefield Trinity.

McShane won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award in 2020 as the best player in Super League and his performances in a Cas shirt earned him England call-ups in 2021.

He has a special testimonial jersey, which is available to pre-order now at the Tigers website.