Castleford Tigers recruitment continues with Sam Eseh arriving from Wigan Warriors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tigers have now confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Sam Eseh from Wigan Warriors on a two-week loan deal.

Highly rated young forward Eseh joined the Super League champions in 2024 from Wakefield Trinity where he played 14 games and picked up Super League experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also impressed in a loan spell with Featherstone Rovers in 2022.

Sam Eseh has joined Castleford Tigers on loan. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Eseh, who hails from Leeds, is a 6ft 4in prop forward who won the 2022 Championship Young Player of the Year in his season long deal with Fev.

On signing the Wigan prop on loan, Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack especially with all the injuries and suspensions.

"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.