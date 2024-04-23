Castleford Tigers recruitment continues with Sam Eseh arriving from Wigan Warriors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Tigers have now confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Sam Eseh from Wigan Warriors on a two-week loan deal.
Highly rated young forward Eseh joined the Super League champions in 2024 from Wakefield Trinity where he played 14 games and picked up Super League experience.
He also impressed in a loan spell with Featherstone Rovers in 2022.
Eseh, who hails from Leeds, is a 6ft 4in prop forward who won the 2022 Championship Young Player of the Year in his season long deal with Fev.
On signing the Wigan prop on loan, Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack especially with all the injuries and suspensions.
"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.
"When we knew he was available we acted quickly. I would like to thank Wigan for their assistance.”