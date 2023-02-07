Castleford Tigers reducing Mend-A-Hose Jungle capacity in 2023 to 'enhance supporters' experience'

The view at Castleford Tigers' Mend-A-Hose Jungle ground. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The club say that after taking on board fan feedback last year, the Wheldon Road ground will now be capped at 10,500 supporters to “ensure that everyone who visits has the most positive and comfortable game day possible.”

With the introduction of new amenities and entertainment, along with a new merchandise stall being installed behind the Main Stand, the Tigers want all those attending games to be able to sample everything a Tigers match day has to offer.

