Castleford Tigers reducing Mend-A-Hose Jungle capacity in 2023 to 'enhance supporters' experience'
Castleford Tigers’ Mend-A-Hose Jungle will have a slightly reduced capacity in the 2023 season as the club looks to enhance supporters’ experience at the ground.
The club say that after taking on board fan feedback last year, the Wheldon Road ground will now be capped at 10,500 supporters to “ensure that everyone who visits has the most positive and comfortable game day possible.”
With the introduction of new amenities and entertainment, along with a new merchandise stall being installed behind the Main Stand, the Tigers want all those attending games to be able to sample everything a Tigers match day has to offer.
Castleford’s first home match of last season was a sell-out and this year’s is now heading that way with more than 60 per cent of tickets for the opener against St Helens on February 26 now sold and less than 400 seated tickets remaining for the Main Stand.