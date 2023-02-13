Castleford Tigers respond after lewd video of player circulates on social media
Castleford Tigers have said they have launched an internal investigation over a video that appears to show one of their players in a lewd act with a woman in public.
Footage circulated on social media over the weekend went viral and is believed to show Joe Westerman performing a sex act on a woman in an alley way.
It has prompted the Tigers to issue a statement today.
The statement read: "Castleford Tigers are aware of a video involving a player that circulated on social media yesterday afternoon."
"This issue is currently being dealt with internally and the club will make no further comment at this time."
Castleford will not welcome big distractions this week as they try to put the finishing touches to their preparations for the new Betfred Super League season.
They begin their campaign with an away game against one of Westerman’s former clubs, Hull FC, on Sunday.