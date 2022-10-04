Castleford Tigers sign Miller from rivals Wakefield Trinity

The 30-year-old Australian joined Trinity in 2015 and registered 200 match appearances and scored 62 tries, 17 goals and 10 drop goals, while also going on to serve as Wakefield’s captain since 2019.

Miller said: “I’m obviously moving to a cross-town rival but the team and the squad that we are building for next year is really exciting.

"It’s probably the main thing that attracted me to come here. I will also be linking up with some familiar faces that I have played with before and been coached by before, that is another thing I am really looking forward to.”

Jacob Miller. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He added: “It was a tough decision because Wakefield has played a big part in my journey over here and I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the place.

"I am grateful for everything they have done for me, and it was a decision I didn’t take lightly. It was a great place for me but at the same time, I am looking forward to the new challenge.

“I had been at the same club for so long, so a change is probably what I needed. The fresh change and a fresh start is something that I needed to take and I am looking forward to doing that.”

Miller continued: “I hope I can come in and make the team better. I want to do my job and help the people around me play better; I think that’s one thing I can help with.

"Radders [Tigers head coach Lee Radford] likes to play an expansive style and he encourages his halves to play with their eyes up, which is something I think I can fall into."

Miller’s first stint working under Radford came back at Hull FC in 2014 when a young Miller was in the early stages of adapting to life and the game in the UK.

Radford said: “He’s a blow torch at half-back. At that point in his career at FC he was a 19-year-old half-back who came over with a reputation of getting the team around the field and I don’t think at that stage of his career that kind of pressure should have been applied to him.

“I’ve stayed in touch with Jacob over the years and off the field I have always got on with him. I said to him four or five years ago that I’m pleased to see the player that he has developed into, and how far he has come since being that fresh-faced novice.

"To get the opportunity to work with him again at this stage in his career, I think he will be great for Castleford Tigers.