Castleford Tigers strengthen middles with signing of English prop Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi from Australia
The 25-year-old is returning to Super League, having played for London Broncos in 2019 and Cas are hoping he will bring some power to their front row.
Hindmarsh-Takyi has been on the radar of the Tigers for some time director of rugby operations Danny Wilson has explained how valuable he will be to the squad at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
He said: “When we started looking at some recruitment towards the mid to back end of last season, Daniel was a player that we identified we wanted to bring to Castleford.
"He has knowledge of Super League, having played with London, back when he was a very young kid. He went to Australia and tested himself, around the Queensland Cup and he’s really proved himself over there to the extent that he was getting trials at NRL clubs and he was on their radar.”
“He’s someone that we went really hard to bring in. He fits that mould of the type of player we want to bring in to Castleford; young, enthusiastic and wants to achieve.
"Unfortunately we lost out when we tried at the end of the season last year. He wanted to go and take up his trial at Brisbane Broncos but we’ve chased for him ever since and kept in communication with him. We’ve managed to get him over the line this weekend so we can add some more quality to our squad.
“We felt that we were a middle short and the additional benefit is that he’s English, so he won’t obviously count to the overseas quota so it certainly allows us to bolster the pack.”
Hindmarsh-Takyi said: “The players in England are hard and tough and I want to get back to that again. I’ve missed home having been away for two years too.
"I’m excited to play for Cas, one of my old teammates played for them and said it was a good experience.”