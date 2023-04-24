News you can trust since 1852
Castleford Tigers to meet familiar Challenge Cup foes while Wakefield Trinity also drawn at home

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity have both been handed home starts in their Betfred Challenge Cup campaign, which starts with sixth round ties next month.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 24th Apr 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read

The Tigers have familiar foes to get past after being drawn out to play Hull FC for the fifth time in the competition since 2015.

The tie will see newly appointed head coach Andy Last going against the club where he played and coached.

Cas lost to Hull in the first game of the current Super League season and will be gunning for revenge in the last 16 tie.

The draw for the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup has been made. Picture: Michael Zemanek/SWpix.comThe draw for the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup has been made. Picture: Michael Zemanek/SWpix.com
The draw for the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup has been made. Picture: Michael Zemanek/SWpix.com
Trinity, meanwhile, will also be looking for a turnaround after being draw at home to Leigh Leopards who comfortably beat them 32-0 at the Be Well Support Stadium this month.

Both sixth round ties will take place over the weekend of May 21-24 with two selected for BBC television live coverage.

One of the TV games is highly likely to be Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors travelling to Leeds Rhinos while another blockbuster tie sees 2018 winners Catalans Dragons having a repeat of their final with Warrington Wolves.

World champions St Helens travel to Championship side Halifax Panthers in a repeat of their 2019 semi-final while in-form Hull KR host Championship team Batley and York Knights host London in an all-Championship tie.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson is set to take his team back to Salford, who he guided to the 2020 final.

Full sixth round draw:

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Castleford v Hull FC

York Knights v London Broncos

Halifax Panthers v St Helens

Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

