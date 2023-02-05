Castleford Tigers warm-up for new season in style against Huddersfield Giants in Nathan Massey Testimonial

The Tigers fielded their strongest side of pre-season and did Nathan Massey proud in his testimonial game with a hugely impressive display that saw them run out 48-10 winners.

With full-back Niall Evalds and key players Gareth Widdop, Paul McShane and Joe Westerman all in for their first warm-up hit out Cas established an early lead and dominated much of the the contest against rival Super League opposition.

And the house was brought down in the second half when testimonial man Massey kicked a goal to cap his memorable day.

Bureta Faraimo crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Castleford Tigers in their final pre-season game.

The Tigers opened the scoring on 11 minutes when Evalds broke through and sent the supporting Alex Mellor in for a try converted by debutant Widdop.

Three minutes later they were in again as McShane took the ball from dummy-half and forced his way over.

Huddersfield hit back when Tui Lolohea’s kick was followed up by Leroy Cudjoe to score in the corner.

Both sides then mistakes in attack with the next score not coming until three minutes before half-time. It was the hosts who got it as young hooker Cain Robb floated out a pass to Bureta Faraimo who took it well to ground the ball over the line to make it 16-4 at the break.

Huddersfield, who fielded a side mixed with first team regulars and young squad members, opened the second half well to collect their second try with Innes Senior scoring in the corner after good handling from Lolohea and Olly Russell.

But it was all Cas from that point and they stretched their lead again on 52 minutes when Faraimo smashed straight through Josh Jones to power over a try that was goaled by Widdop to make it 22-10.

Faraimo completed his hat-trick with another bulldozing run after collecting a pass by Evalds.

McShane was next to go over after running well again from acting-half. Massey slotted the resulting conversion to big cheers.

Fonua added to the try tally with a great charge then added his second after getting on the end of a Widdop kick.

The scoring was completed by Albert Vete who powered over from close range for his first try in Tigers colours.

Castleford: Evalds; Mamo, Turner, Broadbent, Faraimo; Widdop, McShane; Lawler, Milner, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman. Subs: Watts, Matagi, Fonua, Griffin, Mustapha, Vete, Robb, Sutcliffe, Smith.