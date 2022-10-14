Castleford's past and present stars in attendance for annual reunion

Almost 200, made up of a mix of the current playing squad, former players, staff and club representatives from across the decades were in attendance.

Led by the Castleford RLPA, the annual reunion dinner completes the domestic season.

Committee Chairman Barry Johnson led the events, with a three course lunch, followed by guest comedian Lea Roberts and guest speaker in current Super League referee Ben Thaler.

Alan Hardisty and Ben Thaler present Jason Qareqare with his Junior Tiger of the Year award at the Castleford RLPA 2022 reunion. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Johnson welcomed the room to the event, and paid tribute to the players that had passed away in the last 12 in Albert Tonkinson, Keith Slatter, Colin Taylor, Ken Foulkes, Alan Boothroyd, and in recent weeks Glyn Jones.

He also paid a special tribute to Bill Gunby, who passed away in the week leading up to the event.

Gunby, 93, regularly attended the annual event and was one of the longest living ex-players of the club, having made his debut in 1951.

The room paid an impeccable minute’s silence to their comrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual ‘roll call’ led by Johnson saw all club representatives, players and staff from across the years, all individually welcomed, including current playing members Liam Watts, Adam Milner and Jason Qareqare as well as recently retired former captains Danny Orr and Michael Shenton.

Former coaches Daryl Powell, Graham Steadman and Malcolm Reilly were also in attendance, along with a large number of the club’s winning 1969 and 1970 Challenge Cup winning side, with Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth, Keith Howe, Mick Redfearn and Ian Stenton.

Johnson passed comment on conclusion of the roll call that the room not only had a large number of Rugby League “legends” present, but the current value in today’s game of the players there would be in excess of £48 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club "Junior Tiger” went to Jason Qareqare, who was presented with the Colin Butterfield Trophy by committee chairman Alan Hardisty and guest Ben Thaler.

The Junior Tiger was granted leave from the current World Cup Fiji squad to pick up his award. Qareqare spoke of his thanks for his invitation and that he was truly humbled to be present to pick up his award.

The famous "Tiger of the Year" went to club legend Graham Steadman, who picked up the John Kendrew Memorial Award – he played and coached the club, represented his country on numerous occasions and was a try scorer 30 years ago in Great Britain’s 33-10 infamous win over Australia in Melbourne as a member of the GB Lions.

Steadman spoke of his pride and honor to receive the award from Johnson and in particular Hardisty who he had watched as a child growing up. While visibly shocked at the award, he was full of praise for the association and the annual reunion dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event closed with the historic 'sing-a-long' of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline”, sung by the late John Kendrew who was former committee secretary, with the full room on its feet in what was yet another iconic event put together by the Players Association.

Chairman Barry Johnson thanked all attendees and his committee of president Alan Hardisty, Matthew Merrick, Pete Small, Geoff Smith and Andy Timson for all their hard work and planning.