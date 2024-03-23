Welcome to our live coverage of this Challenge Cup sixth round clash between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers.

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the tie as Craig Lingard returns to Mount Pleasant for the first time since leaving the Bulldogs for Cas at the end of the 2023 season. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
Full Time
Thank you for your company this afternoon. Stay with us for a match report and reaction.
And there goes the hooter! Cas have their first win of the season! They have avoided a Challenge Cup upset by beating Batley Bulldogs 28-14.
Conversion missed
McShane is off target again from out wide.
TRRRYYY
No cup upset happening here today!! Senior is over for his second day!
Not a sight you like to see as former Batley star Luke Hooley trudges off the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling.
15 minutes left in this one. If Batley turn it around from here, it will go down as one of the great Challenge Cup shocks. But it's Cas who are still on the front foot.
Conversion missed
McShane is wide of the mark with the conversion attempt.
TRRRYY
Cas are edging closer to their first win of the season! Jacob Miller is over.
14-24
SIN BIN
This could make it interesting. Cas down to 12 men for ten minutes after a late tackle.
All Cas at the moment. Batley have struggled to get out of their half.
