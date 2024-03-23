Live

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of this Challenge Cup sixth round clash between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
The Fox's Biscuits StadiumThe Fox's Biscuits Stadium
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium

We will bring you all the major updates from the tie as Craig Lingard returns to Mount Pleasant for the first time since leaving the Bulldogs for Cas at the end of the 2023 season. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers LIVE

16:41 GMT

Full Time

Thank you for your company this afternoon. Stay with us for a match report and reaction.

16:41 GMT

Full Time

And there goes the hooter! Cas have their first win of the season! They have avoided a Challenge Cup upset by beating Batley Bulldogs 28-14.

16:32 GMT

Conversion missed

McShane is off target again from out wide.

14-28

16:31 GMT

TRRRYYY

No cup upset happening here today!! Senior is over for his second day!

14-28

16:29 GMT

69

Not a sight you like to see as former Batley star Luke Hooley trudges off the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling.

14-24

16:25 GMT

65

15 minutes left in this one. If Batley turn it around from here, it will go down as one of the great Challenge Cup shocks. But it's Cas who are still on the front foot.

14-24

16:24 GMT

Conversion missed

McShane is wide of the mark with the conversion attempt.

14-24

16:23 GMT

TRRRYY

Cas are edging closer to their first win of the season! Jacob Miller is over.

14-24

16:14 GMT

SIN BIN

This could make it interesting. Cas down to 12 men for ten minutes after a late tackle.

14-20

16:11 GMT

53

All Cas at the moment. Batley have struggled to get out of their half.

14-20

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Batley BulldogsCastleford TigersCRAIG LINGARD