Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers to host Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs travel to Widnes Vikings and Halifax Panthers drawn at home to York Acorn as fifth round draw produces intriguing ties

Featherstone Rovers will host West Yorkshire neighbours Wakefield Trinity in the standout tie of the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Feb 2024, 17:56 GMT
The Challenge Cup trophyThe Challenge Cup trophy
Rovers beat Keighley Cougars 58-14 while Trinity cruised past Hunslet ARLFC to set up the fascinating contest in two weekend’s time.

Batley Bulldogs beat Rochdale 30-14 which has been rewarded with a trip to Widnes Vikings in the next round, who beat Bradford Bulls 26-12 at Odsal.

Halifax Panthers will welcome York Acorn to The Shay after thrashing Hammersmith Hills Hoists 50-4 on Saturday. Acorn secured their place in the fifth round by beating fellow community club Wath Brow Hornets 32-28.

The final tie sees Swinton or Oldham, who face each other at 6pm this evening, entertain Sheffield Eagles.

Ties will be played the weekend of March 9 and 10.

