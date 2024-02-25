The Challenge Cup trophy

Rovers beat Keighley Cougars 58-14 while Trinity cruised past Hunslet ARLFC to set up the fascinating contest in two weekend’s time.

Batley Bulldogs beat Rochdale 30-14 which has been rewarded with a trip to Widnes Vikings in the next round, who beat Bradford Bulls 26-12 at Odsal.

Halifax Panthers will welcome York Acorn to The Shay after thrashing Hammersmith Hills Hoists 50-4 on Saturday. Acorn secured their place in the fifth round by beating fellow community club Wath Brow Hornets 32-28.

The final tie sees Swinton or Oldham, who face each other at 6pm this evening, entertain Sheffield Eagles.