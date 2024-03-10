Live

Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Featherstone Rovers’ Challenge Cup clash with local rivals Wakefield Trinity – the first competitive meeting between the pair since 1998.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Mar 2024, 13:58 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT

We will bring you all the major updates from the fifth round tie with the winners hoping for a plum draw against a Super League side in the last-16. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.

15:47 GMT

Half time

Wakefield have it all to do in the second half. They are 10-0 down. Stay with us for the second 40 - we will be back shortly.

15:46 GMT

Half time

And there's the hooter! Fev in front at the break and they have one foot in the hat for the sixth round of the Challenge Cup thanks to Connor Wynne's double at the end of the first half.

15:44 GMT

Conversion missed

Lacans misses the conversion though.

10-0

15:44 GMT

TRY

It's a carbon copy of the first (which was scored by Connor Wynne, not Gareth Gale). And it's Wynne again!! He sneaks in at the same corner again. Fev firmly in control at the end of the first half.

10-0

15:43 GMT

TRY

Fev are over again!!!!

10-0

15:41 GMT

36

Wakefield have some work to do now if they are to preserve their unbeaten start to 2024.

6-0

15:40 GMT

35

"There's only one team in Wakefield," sing the Featherstone fans.

6-0

15:39 GMT

Conversion

Tomas Lacans adds the extras.

6-0

15:38 GMT

TRY

With just over seven minutes to go until the hooter, Fev edge in front. They work the ball well to the left and find Gale who touches down in the far corner.

4-0

15:37 GMT

TRY

Featherstone 4-0 Wakefield - Gareth Gale

