Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the fifth round tie with the winners hoping for a plum draw against a Super League side in the last-16. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Half time
Wakefield have it all to do in the second half. They are 10-0 down. Stay with us for the second 40 - we will be back shortly.
Half time
And there's the hooter! Fev in front at the break and they have one foot in the hat for the sixth round of the Challenge Cup thanks to Connor Wynne's double at the end of the first half.
Conversion missed
Lacans misses the conversion though.
10-0
TRY
It's a carbon copy of the first (which was scored by Connor Wynne, not Gareth Gale). And it's Wynne again!! He sneaks in at the same corner again. Fev firmly in control at the end of the first half.
10-0
TRY
Fev are over again!!!!
10-0
Wakefield have some work to do now if they are to preserve their unbeaten start to 2024.
6-0
"There's only one team in Wakefield," sing the Featherstone fans.
6-0
Conversion
Tomas Lacans adds the extras.
6-0
TRY
With just over seven minutes to go until the hooter, Fev edge in front. They work the ball well to the left and find Gale who touches down in the far corner.
4-0
TRY
Featherstone 4-0 Wakefield - Gareth Gale