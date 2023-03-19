Fev bounced back from their shock home defeat to Halifax Panthers in the third round of the Challenge Cup thanks to a 6-34 success at Swinton Lions, while the Rams made it three wins from three in League 1 after a 6-25 triumph at Workington Town.

Gareth Gale scored his eighth try of the 2023 Championship campaign after only four minutes to give Sean Long’s men the perfect start after last weekend’s 18-22 loss in the cup.

Winger Kyle Evans, on his debut, swiftly extended the lead after collecting a flicked pass from Joseph Leilua.

Caleb Aekins scored in Featherstone's win at Swinton. Photo Credit Craig Cresswell Photography

However, Swinton reduced the deficit to 6-10 when James Greenwood, on loan from Salford Red Devils, forced his way over.

It could have been a narrow margin at the break but Josh Hardcastle gave Fev some extra breathing space three minutes before the interval, getting on the end of a great ball from Thomas Lacans.

And Rovers didn’t have to wait too long into the second to extend their lead after an excellent 50 metre run from Lacans.

Three more tries - from Connor Jones, Evans for his second and Caleb Aekins - followed in the final 12 minutes as Fev eased to victory.

Dewsbury Rams made it three wins from three in League 1 after a 6-25 triumph at Workington Town.

Elsewhere in the Championship, fourth placed Bradford Bulls beat third placed Sheffield Eagles 32-18 at Odsal, while Halifax Panthers ran in five first half tries to overcome a stubborn Keighley Cougars outfit 34-10.

Whitehaven won only their second game of the season with a narrow 12-14 victory at York City Knights.

At the top of League 1, the Rams, as expected, were given their sternest test of the season so far against fellow relegated side Workington in Cumbria.

But head coach Liam Finn will have been delighted with his side’s start at Derwent Park as Perry Whiteley scored in the corner after only two minutes.

Caelum Jordan doubled the lead midway through the first half as Dewsbury took a 0-8 lead into the interval.

Two quick tries straight after the restart put the visitors firmly in control as Brad Graham collected a Paul Sykes kick to go over in the corner before Whiteley grabbed his second.

Sean Sabutey went over as Workington got it back to 6-18 but Ronan Dixon barged over to make the game safe, with Sykes converting and then adding a 72nd minute drop goal for a 6-25 win.