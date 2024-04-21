Live

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield Trinity.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Apr 2024, 14:39 BST
We will bring you all the major updates of this round five league clash from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

16:18 BST

Conversion missed

But Jowitt’s conversion attempt strikes the post and to safety, as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.

14-28

16:17 BST

57

TRRRYYY - Wakefield are over again and that might be that! Jack Croft glides over after a superb inside pass from Walmsley.

14-28

16:14 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes it four out of four with the boot.

14-24

16:13 BST

54

TRRRYYY - It’s another one for Wakefield! Matty Ashurst spins out of the tackle and grounds the ball!

14-22

16:08 BST

Conversion

Jowitt nails the conversion.

14-18

16:08 BST

49

It’s Caleb Uele who somehow drives over despite the best efforts of four Batley defenders.

14-16

16:07 BST

49

TRRRYY - Wakefield restore their lead!

14-16

16:02 BST

Penalty

And Woods makes no mistake. Batley do indeed hit the front for the first time this afternoon.

14-12

16:02 BST

Penalty

Batley have a penalty and Woods chooses to go for goal. Batley will lead for the first time in this game...

12-12

16:00 BST

43

Woods kick to the corner is fumbled by Olpherts and Batley have the ball in a fabulous position, ten metres out.

12-12

