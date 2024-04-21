Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield Trinity.

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this round five league clash from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Conversion missed
But Jowitt’s conversion attempt strikes the post and to safety, as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.
14-28
TRRRYYY - Wakefield are over again and that might be that! Jack Croft glides over after a superb inside pass from Walmsley.
14-28
Conversion
Jowitt makes it four out of four with the boot.
14-24
TRRRYYY - It’s another one for Wakefield! Matty Ashurst spins out of the tackle and grounds the ball!
14-22
Conversion
Jowitt nails the conversion.
14-18
It’s Caleb Uele who somehow drives over despite the best efforts of four Batley defenders.
14-16
TRRRYY - Wakefield restore their lead!
14-16
Penalty
And Woods makes no mistake. Batley do indeed hit the front for the first time this afternoon.
14-12
Penalty
Batley have a penalty and Woods chooses to go for goal. Batley will lead for the first time in this game...
12-12
Woods kick to the corner is fumbled by Olpherts and Batley have the ball in a fabulous position, ten metres out.
12-12