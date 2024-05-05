Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.

Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Millenium Stadium as Fev look to make it four consecutive wins while Fax look to avoid a fourth straight defeat. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Conversion
Hooley makes it four from four. And with that kick, that could be Fev’s fourth win on the trot. And Fax’s fourth straight defeat.
That’s Wynne’s sixth try in three games. He has scored two tries in each of those games.
TRY - Fev, despite being a man down, are over again! Wynne has his double over on the far side.
Gareth Gale has been sent off!
Big moment here as Tom Inman appears to have been taken out off the ball by two Fev players. What is the decision going to be?
So close to a superb try from Fax. Keyes, Widdop, Jouffret all link up but Eden on the winger can’t grab the ball.
Hardcastle is penalised for a high hit on Saltonstall. Fax up to halfway.
Conversion
Hooley makes it a hat-trick of conversions. It’s an important one as well as it stretches Fev’s lead to 8 points.
It’s a piece of individual brilliance from Hardcastle who spots about five gaps in the Fax defence in advance, 20 metres out, and dances his way over.
TRY - Josh Hardcastle weaves his way over the line!
