Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th May 2024, 14:13 BST
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Millenium Stadium as Fev look to make it four consecutive wins while Fax look to avoid a fourth straight defeat. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

16:26 BST

Conversion

Hooley makes it four from four. And with that kick, that could be Fev’s fourth win on the trot. And Fax’s fourth straight defeat.

24-10

16:25 BST

68

That’s Wynne’s sixth try in three games. He has scored two tries in each of those games.

22-10

16:24 BST

67

TRY - Fev, despite being a man down, are over again! Wynne has his double over on the far side.

22-10

16:19 BST

63

Gareth Gale has been sent off!

18-10

16:18 BST

62

Big moment here as Tom Inman appears to have been taken out off the ball by two Fev players. What is the decision going to be?

18-10

16:14 BST

58

So close to a superb try from Fax. Keyes, Widdop, Jouffret all link up but Eden on the winger can’t grab the ball.

18-10

16:13 BST

57

Hardcastle is penalised for a high hit on Saltonstall. Fax up to halfway.

18-10

16:07 BST

Conversion

Hooley makes it a hat-trick of conversions. It’s an important one as well as it stretches Fev’s lead to 8 points.

18-10

16:06 BST

50

It’s a piece of individual brilliance from Hardcastle who spots about five gaps in the Fax defence in advance, 20 metres out, and dances his way over.

16-10

16:05 BST

49

TRY - Josh Hardcastle weaves his way over the line!

16-10

