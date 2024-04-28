Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bulldogs looked set for a comfortable second victory of the season after storming into a 22-0 lead after only 55 minutes thanks to tries from Lucas Walshaw, Joe Burton, Robbie Butterworth and Alistair Leak at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

But the visitors produced a stirring comeback to get within four points with ten minutes. Mark Moxon’s men, however, defended stoutly to keep them out and cling on to two vital points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walshaw got the ball rolling on 15 minutes when he crashed over after taking a short ball from Ben White.

Action from Batley Bulldogs v York Knights. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

A spell of York pressure followed but Batley, with the help of the returning Samy Kibula, kept them at bay before they extended their lead when Butterworth produced a fantastic tip on pass for Burton who touched down in the corner.

Batley’s 10-0 half-time lead went to 16-0 within seven minutes of the restart when White broke the line to set Butterworth away.

Leak then stretched over under the sticks to make it 22-0 and the points, seemingly, in the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But York, who recorded their first league win of 2024 by beating Bradford Bulls last week, responded on the hour-mark through Ukuma Ta’ai before Jordan Thompson got in on the act four minutes later.

Action from Batley Bulldogs v York Knights. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

A third try in just six astonishing minutes followed thanks to Tom Lineham as York scored 18 points in the blink of an eye.

The Bulldogs, however, held on for an important win.

It was an equally nervy ending for Featherstone in Cumbria having led 14-4, 20-10 and 26-16 only for Haven to keep on fighting back.

In the end, two tries apiece for Connor Wynne and Danny Addy, along with an effort from Greg Minikin, gave Rovers a thrilling 28-24 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wynne, the hero of last weekend’s dramatic win against Widnes Vikings, gave Fev the lead after only four minutes after jumping onto a Connor Jones kick and finishing well.

But a mistake just three minutes later was punished by Joey Romeo.

Wynne grabbed a second to restore Featherstone’s lead with Minikin pouncing on a loose ball to extend the advantage to 14-4.

Tries were then exchanged between the sides on the run into half-time with Owen McCarron going under the sticks for the home side, Addy barging over for Fev before Romeo grabbed his second as Fev’s lead at the break was reduced to 20-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addy’s second try of the game after the break seemed to have ended matters at 26-16 but Curtis Teare’s try got Haven back to within six before a Fev penalty made it 28-20.

A late Whitehaven score made it 28-24 but Fev held on for their fourth win of the campaign.

In the battle of the newly promoted sides at the Eco Power Stadium it was Doncaster who came out on top against the Rams.

Josh Guzdek gave the home side an early lead after squeezing through a gap in the Rams’ defence, although Dale Ferguson’s men responded instantly Jacob Hookem who scored his third try of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when Doncaster hit the front again on 23 minutes through Misi Taulapapa, they didn’t surrender their lead a second time. Another try followed three minutes later thanks to Brad Knowles and the game was won nine minutes after the restart when Doncaster scored twice more through Joe Lovodua and Pauli Pauli to make it 28-6.

Craig Hall’s converted try made it 34-6 before Brad Graham scored for the second game running since returning from injury.

But Doncaster had the final say through Connor Robinson as they won 38-12.