The events gets under way at 7pm and format for the evening will consist of two sessions.

Initially, fans will have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to chairman John Minards and chief executive Michael Carter.

This will include information surrounding the off-field plans and challenges, including the current stadium redevelopment and the club’s reaction to the IMG proposals for reforms across the sport.

Mark Applegarth will be at the Wakefield Trinity fans forum. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

After a break for pie and peas and general refreshments, Carter will return to the stage with head coach Mark Applegarth and members of the first team squad to discuss plans for the 2023 season.

The players, old and new, return to training next Monday, so fans will be there right from the off as Trinity enter another important season – their 25th in Super League and the 150th anniversary of the club.

Due to restricted numbers, admission will be set at £5, including pie and peas, and can be obtained by ticket only. These can be bought from the shop in The Ridings, either in person or by phone on 01924 211611 (option 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity are holding a 2023 home jersey launch on Friday at 5pm at the Ridings Club Store when they will be revealing the new look for next season.

Five players from Wakefield Trinity’s PDRL team, meanwhile, helped England to an impressive 58-6 victory over over Australia in their World Cup opener.