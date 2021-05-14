Chris Chester undecided over Wakefield Trinity future

The former Hull FC and Wigan Warriors player's deal at Belle Vue expires at the end of the season and he is yet to sort out his own future at the club.

Planning has already begun for next season, with 13 Wakefield players and a number of members of staff out of contract at the end of the season.

Chester believes there is a "fantastic opportunity" to rebuild the club but does not yet know if he will be around to oversee that process.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Wakefield head coach Chris Chester

“It’s silly season, isn’t it?" he said.

“There’s a lot of names thrown at you. We have to try and look after the guys we have here first.

“I think we have 13 guys off contract. It’s a fantastic opportunity to rebuild the club.

“Whether that involves me in it, we’re not too sure, but in terms of the players they are all playing for their contracts as are all the staff.

“I’m off contract as well at the end of the season. Recruitment is always ongoing.

“I’m speaking with (CEO) Michael (Carter) and the Board to try and pick out some recruits that we think will really strengthen the squad.

“There’s obviously myself and a number of members of staff off contract. I’m comfortable with that and I know the club are.

“But we probably need to make some decisions sooner rather than later as we don’t want to be missing out on certain individuals and certain targets.”

Wakefield have endured a couple of difficult seasons, from surviving on the final day in 2019 to going on a 10-game losing streak after last campaign's restart.

They are yet to win a competitive game this year ahead of a trip to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night but Chester wants to remain in his position going into 2022.

“Of course I do; I love it here,” added Chester when asked if wanted to stay at Belle Vue.

“I’m Wakefield born and bred. What I will say is the challenges I’ve faced over the past couple of years have really made me think deep and hard about a lot of things.

“The personal attacks and things like that makes you think whether coaching - or being a head coach - is actually worth it.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the people who work here and the support I’ve had from everybody at Board level, Michael, (chairman) John (Minards) and all the way through to people like Lasty (Andy Last) and Willie (Poching). The list goes on.

“There’s a really good group of people here who want the best for Wakefield Trinity.

“If that involves me moving forward then happy days. If it doesn’t, I’ve not even thought about it.”

The former Hull KR chief added: "I’ve had five really good years here at the club. It’s a position where I’ve not really been in (out of contract).

“I had three years at Hull KR, signed a two year deal here and then renegotiated for three years. That three years is coming to an end.

“Whichever way that the club goes, that’s just sport. Recruitment-wise it could become very difficult but I’m quite relaxed about it.