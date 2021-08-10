Chris Chester was on the verge of signing new deal at Wakefield Trinity before being sacked

The former head coach had been in charge at Belle Vue from March 2016 and led Trinity to their best-ever Super League finishes in 2017 and 2018, when they finished fifth two years in a row.

However, with only four wins this season the decision was made by the club's hierarchy to part company with Chester with CEO Michael Carter already receiving expressions of interest for the vacant role.

Chester was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but Carter revealed that there had been " an understanding of agreeing an extension" with the former head coach.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 16/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 10 - Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Chris Chester.

Wakefield lost 22-18 to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday after leading 18-0, and Carter admitted the manner of that result influenced the decision to part ways with Chester.

“I think from previous defeats or poor performances there has still been an element of mitigation with what’s gone on, but I didn’t sense any feeling of that after Sunday,” said Carter.

“Something just didn’t feel right and Chezzy has admitted that to me as well.

“There’s something not quite right within the whole structure at this minute in time and something had to change.

“Ultimately, in this profession you can change three things: You can change the players, but that’s a difficult process given they are under contract.

“You can change the board and I’ve yet to find a madman that wants to fill my shoes so that’s a difficult one. Or you change the coach. As with everything, it’s a gamble.

“Whos to say anyone will come in and do any better?

“We don’t know that, but what we are hoping for is some sort of spark or lift you do see when a change takes place and hopefully the players want to put a few wrongs right.

“We are always in their hands. By and large this season they have given everything they’ve got, but we just need some steel or toughness or something that just gets us over the line one week and I think the confidence would flow from that.”

Carter believes Chester understands the reasons behind the decision and admitted it was one of the toughest calls he had to make since joining Trinity.

"He knows it’s a result driven business and ultimately whatever the reasons behind some of the results we’ve still only won four games out of 17 this season," Carter added.

"He understands that that's sport and he’s a head coach and he has to live and die by the results that come through.