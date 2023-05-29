Connor Linton seals victory as Methley Warriors return to winning ways

Still lacking several first team regulars, they failed to produce any sort of rhythm throughout.

The signing of Sean Gee bolstered the experience within the side, but it looks like they need a few more to strengthen their squad.

Playing in the strip sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, they made a dream start when slick handling put Connor Walker in the corner.

Methley Warriors were back to winning ways in the Yorkshire Men's League.

Sherburn, with the slope advantage, hit back, but Methley's defence stood firm. They then extended their lead when Brad Kaye stormed through to score and Freddie Wright added the conversion.

Due to the heat Methley made changes quicker than they usually do and this is when they lost their tempo. Sherburn took advantage with Pat Keeley touching down for a try goaled by Kyle Dutson.

They maintained the pressure, but somehow Methley kept them out then hit them on the counter attack as an individual effort from Freddie Wright saw him go in under the posts. His easy conversion gave the Warriors a 10-point half-time lead.

Having the slope advantage for the second half everything was in Methley's favour, but Sherburn had different ideas and a kick through from Kyle Dutson saw his brother Lee touch down under the posts. Kyle Dutson converted.

Methley reshuffled their side to get the more experienced players on and this seemed to do the trick as they extended their lead when once again Kaye outpaced the Sherburn defence. Wright added the conversion.

In the last quarter Sherburn threw everything they had at the Methley defence but they had the same problem as the visitors as the final pass went into the wrong players’ hands and they failed to turn it into points.

The Warriors then sealed their win as Connor Linton received the ball out wide and waltzed through a tired Sherburn defence to score in the corner.

Methley's man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches and presented by Layton Harling, went to Connor Wood who worked tirelessly for the full 80 minutes. He was well supported by fellow forwards Brad Cooke and Kav Griffin.