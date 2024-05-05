Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And although the 36-16 scoreline, inspired by the Fev winger, looked convincing at the end, Fax produced a much-improved performance from last Sunday’s defeat at home to Swinton Lions.

Liam Finn’s side were only 12-10 down at half-time and although a converted Josh Hardcastle try made it 18-10, the sending off of Gareth Gale gave the Panthers a numerical advantage going into the final 20 minutes.

But Rovers, thanks to three Wynne tries, ensured a fourth straight triumph, consigning Halifax to a fourth successive loss.

Action from Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall.

Luke Hooley comes straight into the starting 13 at full-back, with Josh Hardcastle returning at centre in place of Barley. Nathan Massey is also back in as Tomlinson misses out and Brad England is promoted from the bench. Harry Bowes and Louix Gorman drop to the bench, joined by Zach Fishwick.

Ben Kavanagh out and Adam Tangata drops to the bench, Brandon Douglas makes his first start and and Connor Davies returns from suspension

After a fairly even start to proceedings, in which both sides made mistakes, Fev began to camp on Fax’s defensive line. And the pressure told in the 13th minute when Wynne flew over in the corner, after collecting a fantastic looped pass from Paul Turner.

That was Wynne’s fifth try in the last three games for Fev. The same amount of tries as Halifax have scored as a whole over the same period.

Action from Featherstone v Halifax. Photo by Simon Hall.

Luke Hooley nailed the conversion for Rovers having come straight into James Ford’s starting 13 at full-back after signing on a two-week loan from Castleford and this was his first appearance against Fax since missing a crucial conversion attempt, from an eerily similar position, for Batley Bulldogs in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley last August.

It may come as no surprise, therefore, that the Panthers were the league’s joint-lowest point scorers before this round 7 contest. However, they started to slowly feel their way back into the game as Joe Keyes started to pull the strings and former Fev man Louis Jouffret began to produce a range of quick and effective passes.

One such pass, a low bobbly one to Greg Eden, perplexed the Featherstone defence, so much so it turned them to statues, and the former Castleford winger touched down - with the help of Jouffret’s boot - to restore parity.

A Keyes high kick was then spilled by Hooley but an incorrect play-the-ball let Fev off the hook. And they took advantage soon after when Albert stretched over under the sticks.

Fax, however, looked an entirely different prospect to the side which tamely lost to Swinton Lions last Sunday for a third consecutive defeat, and they got back to within two points - at 12-10 - before half-time when Saltonstall’s intricate grubber kick was pounced upon by Widdop.

It had been a thoroughly enjoyable first 40 minutes of rugby league. It arguably got better in the second half.

The half’s first real chance fell to Fax with the excellent Keyes releasing Jacob Fairbank down the middle but the forward could not gather the ball cleanly.

Rovers, however, proved clinical when they were presented with their first opportunity of the second half. Perhaps it should only be classed as half-a-chance as Hardcastle, who returned at centre, somehow weaved his way past five Fax players to score. Hooley’s conversion made it an eight-point lead, 18-10.

What potentially could have been the game’s turning point occurred in the 60th minute when Gale was sent off following a clash with Tom Inman.

But the numerical disadvantage spurred Rovers on. Wynne went over for his double just four minutes later after a stroke of good fortune, with Hooley making it four from four.

Fax produced an instant response when Keyes got the try his performance deserved but Wynne’s hat-trick try on 72 minutes halted any thoughts of a comeback.

There was still time for Wynne to score a memorable fourth as Paul Turner scampered clear and found the supporting Wynne for his eighth try in just three games.

The 36-16 win makes it four victories on the spin for Fev while Fax, despite delivering a much-improved performance, slumped to their fourth successive defeat.

Featherstone: Hooley, Wynne, Hardcastle, Minikin, Gale, Addy, Turner, Kamano, Jones, Massey, Day, England, Bussey

Interchanges: Bowes, Fishwick, Albert, Gorman

Tries: Wynne (4), Albert, Hardcastle

Conversions: Hooley (5)

Penalties: Hooley

Halifax: Jouffret, Saltonstall, Woodburn-Hall, Tibbs, Eden, Keyes, Widdop, Douglas, Inman, Larroyer, Davies, Gee, McComb

Interchanges: Barber, Tangata, Fairbank, Lannon

Tries: Eden, Widdop, Keyes