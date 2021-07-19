Covid-19 blow for Wakefield Trinity ahead of trip to Wigan Warriors

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 01/04/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England - Wakefield's Joe Westerman is tackled by Wigan's Zak Hardaker and Joe Shorrocks.

The forward, who is set to join Castleford Tigers next season, was forced to withdraw ahead of last week’s defeat to Salford Red Devils and he will still be in his 10-day isolation period when Wakefield take on Wigan.

Westerman’s absence meant that Trinity had 15 players unavailable last week although they will have two players back from bans when they face Wigan.

“I don’t think we have picked up any knocks. We have got Joe Arundel and Ryan Hampshire back from suspension,” said head coach Chris Chester following the defeat to Salford.

“We have obviously lost Joe Westerman he is not positive but he is still going to have to isolate.

“We will hopefully get people like Tom Johnstone, Kyle Wood and Josh Wood back over the next couple of weeks.