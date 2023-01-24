Craig Huby looking forward to 'great opportunity' at Dewsbury Rams after teaming up with Liam Finn again

​Thirty seven-year-old Huby is keen to get going in his new assistant coach role after being handed what he sees as a “great opportunity” with the League One Rams.

It will mark his return to the professional game, but he has taken his first steps into coaching after hanging his boots up as a player in an assistant role with National Conference Premier Division side Lock Lane in the last three years, helping his hometown club to success in the league and the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huby, whose impressive 16-year playing career saw him make more than 340 appearances, joins the coaching team alongside head coach Finn and another recently appointed assistant coach Jaymes Chapman.

New assistant coach Craig Huby will be adding his Super League experience to Dewsbury Rams' coaching team. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2003 for Castleford against Leeds and went on to prove to be one of the most consistent forwards in the game in making over 240 appearances for Castleford, scoring 76 tries, before going on to play for Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the lads and linking back up with Finny," said Huby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m hoping I can help get the club back into the Championship at the first attempt.

"I’d also like to thank Lock Lane for the past three years that I’ve spent there and helping with my transition into coaching after retiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rams head coach Finn added: “When Casper left, we knew we wanted to replace him and needed to bide our time and make sure we got someone who would add value to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once I spoke to Chubs and he was keen, I knew with his experience he would be a big asset to us especially for our young forwards.”