Craig Lingard admits 'there's no immediate fix' for Castleford Tigers
and live on Freeview channel 276
That is Super League in 2025 and to achieve that objective off the field matters are being given a bigger priority than first team affairs this year.
Cas looked to be short of quality again in France last Saturday, although the players did restore some pride after their home hammering by Huddersfield the previous week and showed the kind of spirit that had won them praise in the early rounds.
“It doesn’t look pretty on the scoreboard, but I’m happy with how we performed,” said Lingard.
"It’s the kind of performance that can galvanise the playing group and maybe kick-start the season.
"Ball in hand we looked a bit more threatening than we have done in recent weeks. We just need to develop a bit more steel and toughness in the middle of the park so we’re not getting rolled set-on-set.”
Lingard reiterated that patience is going to be needed for the rebuilding job he is part of.
He added: “Everybody at the club is on board with what we are trying to do.
“There will be some steps backwards and forwards but we need to commit to this process and see it through to the end
“There’s no immediate fix – we haven’t got the money that some other clubs have. We just have to concentrate this year on securing our Super League status off the field.
“There’s no point us chucking loads of money at the squad and then finding out at the end of the season that our off-pitch activities haven’t scored many IMG points and it puts us down into the Championship.
“It’s frustrating as a coach because you want to spend money and bring in some experienced players, but that’s not what this season is about. With the IMG situation as it is, there is no automatic promotion and relegation based upon on-field performance
“It gives us the opportunity to look at some players in Super League and the current position they are playing in and try to develop them.
“Once we secure Super League status, next year, we plan to bring in some quality players and the same the year after.
“Hopefully the players we are developing now might be, in the space of two or three years, 60 games into a Super League career and they become the experienced ones for us.
“It can be frustrating as a coach, and for the supporters too, because we want to win every single game but realistically that’s not where we are.
“We’re at a new stage where we are building the DNA of the club for the future and the quality will not be there every week because we’ve got players we are trying to develop and we are committed to this process because it’s the only thing we can do.”