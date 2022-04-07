Cup finals featuring Featherstone Lionesses and Leeds University to be streamed live for first time

Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium will host the Plate Final between University teams Leeds and Liverpool at noon before Featherstone Lionesses take on West Leeds at 2pm in the battle to be crowned WRLA Cup winners.

Steve Manning, the Chair of the WRLA, said: “We’re delighted to have agreed with the RFL to show our Finals Day live on Our League for the first time which will be another great promotion for the women’s game.

“WRLA hope that by showcasing this game it will increase participation and encourage more women’s university sides to set up and join the WRLA winter league which is an ideal vehicle for them, as well as other sides who wish to play rugby league over the winter months.

“It’s an exciting double header with the historic meeting of the Universities of Leeds and Liverpool in the Plate Final, which will become the first women’s student fixture on Our League.

“That game kicks off at midday before current cup holders Featherstone Lionesses face West Leeds in the WRLA Cup Final. Easter weekend is always a busy time for rugby league at all levels.

We hope fans of Super League, Championship, Division 1, Women’s Super League, Women’s Summer League and WRLA teams new and old will now be able to watch our games on Easter Sunday.