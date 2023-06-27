Former Rovers fan favourite Dane Chisholm has returned to The Millennium Stadium after his contract at Keighley Cougars was ended by mutual consent.

Featherstone moved to bring the playmaker back after half-back Johnathon Ford picked up an injury and they lost their other first choice scrum-half Riley Dean when he was recalled from his loan spell by Warrington Wolves and subsequently loaned to Castleford Tigers.

Head coach Sean Long initially turned to young French player Thomas Lacans and Caleb Aekins as a new half-back partnership with the duo playing in the wins over York and London Broncos, but he has now moved to give himself further options for the run-in with Rovers going flat out to win promotion to Super League.

Dane Chisholm has returned to Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Chisholm, 32, is certainly no stranger to the club, having played for Featherstone between 2019 and 2022, and Long will be hoping he can pick up where he left off.

The Australian started at Melbourne Storm, and moved to Canterbury before moving to England to play for Hull KR.

He went on to make his name at Bradford, before a successful spell at Featherstone when he helped the team reach two Grand Finals and played in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley. He scored 26 tries in 47 appearances for the club in his first spell.

“I want to say a big thank you to Mark, Martin, Fordy and Longy for giving me the opportunity to return to Featherstone,” said Chisholm.

"I’ve had some of my most enjoyable years at this club, it feels good to be back and I can’t wait to see the loyal Rovers again at Post Office Road.”