Daniel Smith ready to help Featherstone Rovers into Super League after move from Castleford Tigers

The 30-year-old is now officially a Featherstone player having previously spent several periods at the club on loan, including in the last month when he made the short journey across from Castleford where he has been for the last five years.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed the environment here at Featherstone, I’m really excited for the rest of the season and to play my part in getting this club into Super League.

"Playing in front of the Fev fans has been superb and I can’t wait to get out there again.”

Daniel Smith is aiming to get straight back into Super League with Featherstone Rovers following his move from Castleford Tigers. Picture: Rob Hare

Rovers head coach Sean Long added: “Another great coup for us, an experienced Super League player who made a real impact in his two week loan period.

"He’s fitted into our systems really well, he’s skilful, smart and a hard worker. He’s a perfect for for our brand of rugby.”

Smith is sponsored by 5 Star CS Ltd and Rovers are also grateful to Bartercard whose recent investment in the club has made this transfer possible.

Smith joined hometown club Castleford ahead of the 2019 season after spells with Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants in Super League and went on to play 75 times for the Tigers.

He scored five tries for Cas, including a vital one against Salford in the 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals on the Tigers’ journey to Wembley that year.

The Tigers thanked Daniel for his commitment to the club over the past five years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

