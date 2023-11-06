Featherstone Rovers are bringing one of their own back after completing the signing of local boy Danny Addy for the 2024 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vastly experienced player can fill a variety of positions, including half-back, loose forward and second row, and is raring to go after finally joining the club his family have always supported.

“Really pleased to be joining my local club after so much time away,” said Addy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This club is in my blood, my family are supporters and I can’t wait to get out there to represent the club in what is an exciting project.”

Danny Addy has signed for his hometown club after moving from Salford to Featherstone Rovers for the 2024 season. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

Pontefract-born Addy, 32, started out with Bradford Bulls, where he made 157 appearances, and has since played for Hull KR, Leigh and Salford.

He has also won 18 caps for Scotland and played in two World Cups.

After ending his three-year spell with Salford the Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease praised his contribution there, saying: “Danny is a first class professional and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him for the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has made a big contribution to the club and I know his team-mates – past and present – hold him in very high regard.

“I would like to thank Danny for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future ventures.”

Featherstone head coach James Ford has welcomed Addy to his squad and believes he can become a vital member of it.

He explained: “Danny was always a key signing for us.

"He’s a tough uncompromising player who has a good understanding and ability to help us play the way we want to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing his influence on and off the field.”

Two of Rovers’ stars from the season recently ended, meanwhile, have committed to the club again, with Connor Jones and Thomas Lacans signing deals for 2024.

"I’ve loved my time at Fev over the last few years, I’m really happy to be staying,” said Jones who will be looking to add to add to his 91 appearances for the club.