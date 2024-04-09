Daryl Powell believes there is more improvement to come from his Wakefield Trinity team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fixture was originally scheduled to be at Wakefield’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, but work is still ongoing on the critical water supply issue within the Neil Fox MBE Stand so it has been switched to York, with the home match against the Knights to take place on September 15.

It means an earlier than envisaged return to a ground where Powell’s men have already won this season – by a resounding 40-4 margin in the 1895 Cup in February. But there will be no taking the result for granted in the first league meeting between the sides.

"They are all different games and I don’t think you can go into any game expecting to be just like it was the week before, or two, three, four weeks or whatever,” said head coach Powell.

Daryl Powell described Wakefield Trinity's 42-6 win at Doncaster as "good but not exceptional." Picture: Josh Caddick/Wakefield Trinity

"You have to start again and have your principles in place, look after what you have got to do in that game because you just never know.

"We’re playing away at the minute because of a couple of problems with our ground. I think we’re dealing with that okay and we now go away to York, it's a stadium with a lot of quality about it and it’s a great surface.

"We’ll hopefully start well again and we are always looking to start well – I thought we did that against Doncaster – and if we do that we set ourselves a platform to go on with it.

"We know that York have got good quality players, they are a good team in this competition. We need to look after ourselves and keep improving.”

Powell was pleased with the overall performance in the 42-6 win at Doncaster last Sunday.

He added: “We defended really well – our tryline defence in particular was very difficult to break down.

"We’ve got a real pride in our tryline and we showed that. We were desperate at times when we were under pressure.

"There were lots of good things from most of our boys. It was a good team performance without it being exceptional.

"There’s lots to work on for us, but we are in a good place when we’re winning by that sort of scoreline but feel like we can get better.

"We are still growing and building as a team.”

Trinity will be without hooker Liam Hood for the York game after he suffered a head knock and have others still sidelined.

Powell explained: “Liam will have a week off, it is what it is with the head protocol, you are making sure you look after players.

"He’ll have a bit of a breather. He’s been exceptional for us and Thomas Doyle’s been great as well so he’ll get an opportunity. We’ve also got Harvey Smith who’s a young exceptional hooker who’ll be potentially available.

"Oliver Pratt got a shoulder problem so we’ll have to rejig a little bit our outside backs, but it’s next man up and do a good job.

"I thought Griff (Josh Griffin) went into the centre and looked pretty strong there so he potentially does that again next week.

"Jay Pitts has got a couple of things going on with his ankle and he’s probably out for weeks.

"It’s disappointing for him, but he’ll be raring to go at that point.